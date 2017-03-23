By Pang Joseph, Thursday, March 23, 2017 Cameroon Journal, Bamenda – North West CPDM leadership appears to be coming to terms with the shaky socio-political climate in the Anglophone regions of the country. This is [...]
By Pang Joseph, Thursday, March 23, 2017 Cameroon Journal, Bamenda – Adolph Lele Lafrique, Governor of the North West Region has challenged inhabitants to create vigilante groups to counteract frequent arson attacks in the region. [...]
By Folegwe II Menky, March 23, 2017 Cameroon Journal, Yaoundé – International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute, IBAHRI, has restated its call to Yaoundé authorities to conduct the trial of Barrister Nkongho Felix Agbor Balla [...]
By Folegwe II Menky, March 21, 2017 Cameroon Journal, Yaounde – Ayah Paul Abine, Advocate General of the Supreme Court, will have to remain behind bars for an unspecified period at the National Gendarmerie Headquarters [...]
By Martin Ndeh, March 21, 2017 Cameroon Journal, Yaoundé – Barrister Akere Muna has said he is not by any means afraid of confronting the Biya’s regime in the face of present sufferings and blatant [...]
By Folegwe II Menky, March 20, 2017 Cameroon Journal, Yaoundé – The fate of the Advocate General of the Supreme Court, Ayah Paul Abine, who has been incarcerated since January 21, will be known on [...]
Over the last six months, hundreds of activists and ordinary citizens have been arbitrarily arrested, physically assaulted and tortured as part of an ongoing crackdown in Cameroon. Since 17 January 2017, an internet and media [...]
Friday, March 17, 2017 Cameroon Journal, Washington D.C – In a special bilingual 5pm newscast on Wednesday, March 15, CRTV reported that President Biya has appointed former Prime Minister, Peter Mafany Musonge, to head the [...]