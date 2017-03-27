Abangma, Sango, Emerge From Hideout, Says Strike is Suspended

By Folegwe II Menky, March 27, 2017

Cameroon Journal, Buea – Leaders of the University of Buea Chapter of the National Union of Teachers of Higher Education, SYNES-UB, have suspended indefinitely a strike action initiated on November 21, 2016.

Prof. James Arrey Abangma and Sango Martin, respectively President and Vice President of SYNES-UB, announced the suspension in Buea, Friday March 24, after resurfacing from their hideouts. The officials said they were suspending the strike and calling on students of the University of Buea to return to lecture halls under “extraordinary circumstances.”



Speaking to reporters in Buea in efforts to explain the cessation of the strike action, Abangma said that they called for the strike action strictly to address professional and academic concerns, but that external forces came in and made the industrial action a political one. As such, he said, SYNES-UB is suspending the strike to permit government address the concerns they raised. Abangma noted that other Anglophone outfits will handle the political concerns – Anglophone problem.

While suspending the strike, SYNES-UB insisted government should release members of SYNES-UB and university students arrested in connection to the ongoing crisis. The outfit also urged the authorities to ensure the proper implementation of the resolutions of the Inter-Ministerial Ad Hoc Committee.

In order to ensure the smooth resumption of classes, SYNES-UB called for the restoration of internet in the affected regions as well as the demilitarization of the academic community.



Going by Abangma, the government should re-adjust the academic calendar in such a way that the running school year will end by late September 2017, to permit resumption of the next school year by mid October 2017. “We believe that if this is done, students and lecturers will have enough time to catch up with course work in order not to compromise quality and standards,” the SYNES-UB President opined.

Asked why SYNES-UB did not involve other trade unions with which they had called the strike in the suspension process, Abangma said SYNES members could not be contacted before the move. “Everyone was afraid of the unknown,” he said, noting that SYNES members went underground as arrest galore reigned.

SYNES-UB members lastly met on Thursday, January 19. They resolve that they were not returning to the classrooms until all their colleagues as well as every other persons arrested in relation to the crisis were released. Two SYNES-UB members, Dr. Fontem Neba; the outfit’s Secretary General, and Barrister Nkongho Felix Agbor Balla; a part-time lecturer in the University of Buea, were arrested in January for their role in the strike which has grounded courts and schools in the North West and South West regions since October 2016. Shortly after their arrest, many lecturers went underground.



Abangma is said to have gone into hiding after he narrowly escaped arrest on two occasions. Sango, known for his vociferousness, was also being hunted by the police, forcing him to flee Buea.

It is still unclear the security guaranteed the escapee SYNES-UB leaders had before emerging from their hideout to call off the strike.

