Ayah’s Lawyers to File Appeal Against Illegal Detention

March 23, 2017

Cameroon Journal, Yaounde – An appeal to counter the decision of the Mfoundi High Court remanding Ayah Paul Abine will be filed at the Court of Appeal of the Centre Region, Ayah’s lawyers have said.

Ndong Christopher Nveh, one of the defense counsels, told The Cameroon Journal by telephone they are working on an appeal which they will file in good time. “We will file the appeal before the five day window frame elapses,” Ndong disclosed.

On Tuesday, the Mfoundi High Court rejected a Habeas Corpus demanding the unconditional release of the Deputy Attorney General of the Supreme Court. Ayah was arrested and has since January 21, been incarcerated at the National Gendarmerie Headquarters in Yaoundé.

Luc Kisob, another defense lawyer, is quoted by another publication as upholding that Ayah’s arrest was illegal. Affirming that nobody is above the law, the attorney-at-law said “what they [Ayah’s lawyers] are saying is that the law should be respected if proceedings have to be carried out against anybody.”

On March 6, Ayah’s lawyers filed a petition to the President of the Mfoundi High Court, saying their client was taken away from his residence in the presence of his family and transferred with military aid to Secretariat of State for Defense in charge of the National Gendarmerie, SED. “He [Ayah] discovered that no judicial proceeding had been initiated against him by the state of Cameroon for wrongdoings which he has ignored,” the lawyers told The Cameroon Journal then.

Going by Barrister Ndong, the Military Prosecutor [‘Commissaire du Gouvernement’], who is reported to have ordered the arrest, violated Ayah’s rights as a Magistrate as well as legal procedures.

The attorney cited Section 629, Sub 1 & 2, of the Criminal Procedure Code which reads: “(1) Where a judicial or legal officer is likely to be charged with committing an offence, the competent Procureur General [Attorney General] shall request the President of the Supreme Court to appoint an investigating magistrate as well as three other magistrates of a grade at least equal to that of the magistrate incriminated and they shall, if necessary, hear and determine the matter at first instance.

“(2) The President of the Supreme Court shall, in addition, indicate the town wherein the case shall be heard.”









Considering that the legal procedures leading to Ayah’s arrest and subsequent detention were “grossly violated,” his lawyers were basking on Section 3 of the Criminal Procedure Code to cause the President of the Mfoundi High Court to immediately release Ayah. Section 3 of the Criminal Procedure Code stipulates, inter alia, that the sanction against the infringement of any rule of criminal procedure shall be an absolute nullity.

But the Mfoundi High Court sitting in Yaoundé turned down the plea by Ayah’s lawyers, upholding the detention of the chairman of the opposition Popular Action Party. The lawyers are now bent of getting the Court of Appeal of the Center Region to reverse the decision of the lower court and free Ayah.









