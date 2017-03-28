Bar Council of England Mounts Pressure on Biya Over Choice of Military Trial for Agbor Balla, Others

By Tibah Charles, March 28, 2017

Cameroon Journal, London – The arrest and trial of human rights lawyer Nkongho Felix Agbor-Balla in a military Tribunal in Cameroon is once more sparking growing concern, this time, in the Bar Council of England as reports now indicate that he may face trial in a closed door military court.

England’s Bar Council is the latest legal body to call on Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, to ensure that the lawyer has a fair trial, following news that his trial date has been pushed back for a third time.

Arrested on 17 January without warrant after organising peaceful protests in West Cameroon, Nkongho Felix Agbor-Balla has been denied communication to the outside world. His trial date was recently moved for April 7.

According to latest reports, he faces charges including terrorism, rebellion, contempt of public authorities and attempting to incite civil war, some of which carry the death penalty on conviction.

In an open letter addressed to President Biya, the Chairman of the English Bar Council, Andrew Langdon QC, warns that the use of military courts to try civilians in the name of counter-terrorism poses “a serious threat to the proper administration of justice.”

The Chairman referred the President Biya to his Government’s obligations under United Nations principles that military courts should not be used to try civilians, and that lawyers have the right to take part in public discussions and meetings without suffering professional restrictions.

“We urge the Government of the Republic of Cameroon to comply with its obligations under international law and to ensure that any trial is conducted fairly and in accordance with due legal process.” The letter states in part. Below is a full copy of the letter to President Biya.









