NW Governor Calls for Creation of Vigilante Groups to Stop Arson Attacks

By Pang Joseph, Thursday, March 23, 2017

Cameroon Journal, Bamenda – Adolph Lele Lafrique, Governor of the North West Region has challenged inhabitants to create vigilante groups to counteract frequent arson attacks in the region.

Lele Lafrique made the appeal while he chaired a security meeting of the region yesterday, Wednesday, March 22. The visibly frustrated Governor expressed concerns that despite the heavy militarization of major towns and villages of the North West, unidentified individuals may still go around burning down public institutions without being arrested. To him the only way curb the problem would be the creation of vigilante groups in neighborhoods.

The meeting that was attended by security chiefs of the region, regional heads, and traditional authorities also had participation of representatives of political parties.

After making his appeal, participants took the Governor to task, challenging him to petition the government to reinstate internet in the region, release all detainees and demilitarized the streets of major towns and villages. Some local politicians, who spoke at the meeting including the SDF Youth Wing Coordinator, Ndonwi, challenged the government to bring back the internet and instead of disrupting it, he said gov’t should learn how to counteract hate messages by being proactive communicators.

Lele Lafrique seized on the gathering to once more call on children to get back to school. As usual, the Governor promised them security. But stake holders who were visibly dissatisfied responded that the military presence in the streets creates more fear in the minds of the people than security.

The meeting came on the hills of the burning of Bamenda food market last Tuesday, March 14, by yet to be identified persons. Similar attacks have been recorded in some schools in the region – especially the University of Bamenda Medical School and CENAJES, where despite the call for school boycott by the Consortium, some students and teachers especially of the Francophone extraction continued to hold clandestine lectures.

Whether inhabitants will adhere to the Governor’s call for the creation of vigilante groups remain to be seen. A similar call was made last month by former PM Musonge and his cronies in the South West Region, but the plan died even before participants could leave the Buea ceremonial ground. Despite all the militarization of the two regions, the stalemate over Anglophones crisis still continues with the government turning a blind eye on the demands of people in the two regions.









